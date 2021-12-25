ModernGhana logo
Mahama pays Christmas visit to Tony Aidoo, Kofi Portuphy and Cecilia Johnson

25.12.2021 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), paid separate visits to party stalwarts Dr Tony Aidoo, Kofi Portuphy and Cecilia Johnson to wish them Merry Christmas on 24 December 2021.

“Yesterday after paying a courtesy call on Hon. Cecilia Johnson at her residence, we extended the visit to Dr Tony Aidoo and Dr Kofi Portuphy, former National Chairman of the NDC respectively at their residence to wish them the compliments of the season”, party Chairman Samuel Oforsu-Ampofo wrote on his Facebook page.

He said they were “grateful to H.E John Dramani Mahama and the entire leadership of the NDC for the show of comradeship and care”.

—classfmonline.com

