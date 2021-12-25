ModernGhana logo
19-year-old woman remanded for causing bodily harm

A 19-year-old trader, Angel John, who allegedly slit her friend's hands and cheeks multiple times with a razor blade, at Opeikumah in Kasoa, has been remanded into police custody by the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, Angel John implored the Court to have mercy on her saying “it was a mistake”.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm to her friend, Goodness James, and will spend two weeks in custody to reappear on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Peter Amponsah, told the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko that a misunderstanding ensued between the two, both Nigerian nationals, on Saturday December 18, 2021, at around 01:45 hrs, when the two were returning from a pub in Kasoa.

He said they were separated by some friends and the two went to their respective rooms on reaching home.

The Prosecutor said Angel John, later armed herself with a razor and called out Goodness James, but immediately she came out of her room, the accused pounced on her and inflicted several wounds on her cheeks and arms with the blade.

Chief Inspector Annobil said the case was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit and the complainant was given a police medical form to seek treatment at the hospital.

