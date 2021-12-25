Don't make sweets main food for children—Parents told

Dr Gideon Assan, Medical Doctor at Achimota Hospital, has advised parents not to make sweets the main food.

He said that was because, they did not contain nutrients for their growth and that too much sweets instead of 'proper' food, made them addicted with health problems in the future.

Dr Assan made the remarks at Hearts of Gold School's celebration of festival of nine lessons and carols at the School's premises at Achiaman, Amasaman.

Pupils of the School recited memory verses from the Bible and engaged in other performancesto entertain their parents and teachers.

Dr Assan advised parents to regulate the intake of sweets among children and encourage them to take nutritious foods that would support their growth and health.

He entreated them to go for regular health check-ups with their children to be updated on their health status.

Reverend Daniel Wilson Akakpo, Chaplain of the School, reiterated the call for parents to be mindful of the health of their children, especially during the festive season.

Hearts of Gold School has a total of 56 pupils, all at the lower primary level- nursery, kindergarten and grades one, two and three.

The School was established on January 18, 2021, and has six teachers.

GNA