Tamale Central Hospital not run out of essential supplies—Management

Management of the Tamale Central Hospital has said it has enough essential supplies including water to ensure continued care for its clients.

It said a recent Memo written by a Surgeon Specialist at the facility to the effect that surgeries had been cancelled because of lack of essential supplies including water was not true.

Dr Mahamadu Mbiniwaya, Medical Superintendent of the Tamale Central Hospital, who clarified the situation, said the Surgeon Specialist failed to follow due process to ascertain whether or not the hospital had essential supplies.

Dr Mbiniwaya said such essential supplies were always in the store, and released when previous releases were fully utilised.

A Memo dated December 22, written by a Surgeon Specialist at the Tamale Central Hospital and copied to the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, said all surgeries at the facility had been cancelled with effect from December 23, as a result of a shortage of essential supplies including water.

Dr Mbiniwaya said even though the hospital had issues, such essential supplies were always available appealing to staff of the facility to always follow due process in whatever they did to avoid creating tension at the facility.

GNA

