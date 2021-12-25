Sekondi: Bolt driver allegedly set on fire by rider has died

The Sekondi-based Bolt driver who was allegedly set on fire by a rider on Wednesday at Sekondi-Baka-Ano has passed on.

Confirming his passing to Citi News, the Western Regional Finance Committee Chairman of the Ghana Online Drivers Association, Edmund Kweku Appiah, said the victim could not survive after he was transferred to the 37 Military hospital in Accra.

According to Mr. Appiah, the news has brought sadness and fear amongst bolt drivers who were very enthusiastic about driving revelers to their respective destinations during the yuletide.

He said many of the online drivers are scared for their lives since unlike the deceased they have no military training.

“Yesterday [Friday], our brother who is a navy officer died and I was shocked the whole day. Everybody is left in shock and we are praying that God should protect us. We are in Christmas holidays and we are not sure bolt drivers can drive people home. It is so painful. From the intel that we have, two guys have been arrested. We pray that it is true,” he said.

The deceased driver sustained burns from his face and several parts of his body after the rider allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire at Bakano in Sekondi.

It is believed that the rider was a carjacker and wanted to snatch the car from the driver.

Earlier this year, the lifeless body of Israel Adjei Manu , a Bolt driver who doubled as a headteacher, was found at Feyiase Akoyem on Sunday, July 4, 2021, as his head was cut off.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, Samuel Kwae, who spoke to Citi News, some residents heard a loud cry for help, but they only discovered that Israel had been beheaded when they got to the scene.

One person was arrested shortly after that, while two others were subsequently arrested.

—citinewsroom