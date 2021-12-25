W/R: Taxi driver allegedly commits suicide in Sekondi police cells

25.12.2021 LISTEN

A taxi driver has allegedly commited suicide in Sekondi police cells in the Western Region.

The deceased whose name has been given as Kweku reportedly knocked down a police officer on Christmas eve leading to his detention.

His lifeless body was found in the cells this morning, December 25

The Assembly member of the Fijai Electoral area, Ramatu Ibrahim broke the news to Connect FM’s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson.

she claims the deceased is reported to have used his pair of jeans trousers to commit suicide.

His mortal remains have just been sent to the ENRH Morgue for autopsy.

— 3news.com