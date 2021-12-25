Man to serve one year jail term for stealing woman's panties

An Embu court has fined a man Sh80,000 or serve one year jail term for stealing a woman’s underwear.

The accused, Pius Mugendi, had denied stealing the underwear on May 28 last year at Mikimbi village in the county.

According to court papers, Mugendi broke and entered a building used as a dwelling house by one Juliet Mawia and stole six inner pants valued at Sh1500.

While giving evidence, Mawia told the court that she noticed one of her garments had fallen near the window at around 3 am and she woke her husband.

After reviewing CCTV footage, they noticed somebody had intruded into the building at around 11 pm.

“We noticed someone with a wire picking the innerwear and had a green paper bag. He tried to evade the CCTV but was captured,” Ms Mawia submitted.

She told the court it had rained and they followed the footprints to the house of the accused who she had known for more than 20 years as they lived in the same neighbourhood.

The court found the prosecution had proven their case based on the evidence and exhibits tabled and Mugendi was put on his defence.

However, the accused submitted that he did not do anything as alleged and the complainant had likened him to somebody else.

“I have a wife and children and pray for leniency from the court,” Mugendi pleaded in mitigation.

Embu senior resident magistrate Juliana Ndeng’eri in her ruling said the court had considered the mitigation.

“He seems remorseful; however, he engaged in disrespectful and annoying deeds and the court fines him Sh80,000 or serve one-year imprisonment,” Ndeng’eri ruled.

