U.S. Donates 1.7 Million Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines to Ghana

The United States has now donated more than seven million doses to the Ghanaian people
Accra, Ghana – U.S. Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan joined Ghana Minister of Health Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport this evening to share 1.7 million newly arrived doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with Ghana on behalf of the American people. Since September, the United States has delivered more than seven million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ghana in coordination with COVAX and UNICEF.

“The holidays are about sharing what we have with friends and family. We are pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines today. They are the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccines are here in Ghana and readily available, for free. Now is the time to get your jab,” said Ambassador Sullivan.

Since September, the United States has shared 7,040,470 COVID-19 vaccine doses with the Ghanaian people. President Biden has committed to donating 1.2 billion doses worldwide – the U.S. Government has already shared well over 350 million doses, including nearly 100 million to 43 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Earlier this week, the United States announced $580 million in additional funding to support the work of multilateral partners to help end the pandemic, strengthen public health systems, and provide urgent relief. The United States will contribute $280 million to the World Health Organization (WHO); $170 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); $75 million to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); $20 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); $20 million for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); $10 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and $5 million for UN Women..

