Nkwanta South MCE Commissions Water Project at Ashiabre

On the 24th of December 2021, Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive with staff of the assembly, party delegates and the security service commissioned a newly completed water facility at Ashiabre, a village on the road to the Regional capital Dambai-Oti region, in the Nkwanta South municipality.

The people in the village have been suffering from portable water supply for years.

The MCE took the opportunity to advise the people and the elders of the town to ensure maximum use of the facility with care.

The Chief and elders of the town were very grateful and appreciative to the alacrity of the MCE to ensure development in the communities as well as in Nkwanta South municipal after two months in office.

The people recall the immediate effect of development that happens in the Nkwanta township after the confirmation of the MCE, such that, street lights were immediately installed to strengthen the lighting system in the town.

The MCE visited municipal offices and institutions to take note of their challenges, where individuals illegally want to snatch some institutions land. Like St Joseph's hospital land , the MCE promised to work with the necessary institutions and authorities to get the government institutions land safe from the private individuals.

The people promised the MCE to make good use of the facility and will also provide their support to the MCE in any way necessary to ensure Nkwanta South Municipality is developed.

The MCE in conclusion entreated them to keep their trust in the NPP and H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo led administration for a better Ghana.