Accra: REGSEC to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocols during yuletide

Government has ordered a strict enforcement of covid-19 safety protocols in the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus following a spike in daily infections.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, beaches would continue to remain closed during the festive season, while persons without nose masks would be prevented from boarding commercial vehicles.

As part of the measures, all persons within the public domain without nose masks would also be dealt with.

The Chairman of the REGSEC, Henry Quartey, in issuing the directive at a REGSEC meeting on Friday said “all beaches in Greater Accra Region have been closed down. The members of REGSEC are directed to ensure full compliance. Anybody who breaches this should be arrested and dealt with.”

A press release from the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council also warned motorcyclists to avoid jumping red rights and obey all other road traffic regulations.

Read the full directions below:

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service says the Greater Accra Region is recording high numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in recent times.

It said the region is currently carrying about 90% of the country's burden of active cases.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, said within one week, about 2,000 positive cases have been recorded.

“We have about 3,165 active cases, so clearly, within the past one week, we've added about 2,000 cases to what we used to have. There is an obvious peak in what we previously had. About 90% of the cases are in Greater Accra and 9% in Ashanti, and just a little under 1% in Volta Region,” he said.

