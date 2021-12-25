ModernGhana logo
Recycle Up Ghana; Supports Achimota School with MCKINGTORCH Christmas Tree

By Jonas Kwadjo Sosou
MCKINGTORCH Africa a social enterprise in the environmental sustainability and sanitation space keeps partnering with organizations that care about the environment and will go a long way to make a difference and influence young people along the journey. One such organization is recycle up which has partnered with MCKINGTORCH Africa to have over 70 Achimota School Students to fabricate a 20 feet tall waste bottles Christmas Tree on their campus in time for the carols night event.

The installation has over 1300 waste bottles in them and can be reused every year. The plastic waste bottles have been recovered from homes, offices and the environment for upcycling and recycling.

The MCKINGTORCH Christmas Tree has been one of the most powerful advocacy tools used to influence behavior of people in the city of Accra as we work hard to change the behavior of people towards how they handle plastic waste.

Jonas Kwadjo Sosou.

