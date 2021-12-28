Christmas is about Christ's birth, not expensive enjoyment — Togbi Sri lll

28.12.2021 LISTEN

Togbi Sri lll, the Overlord of Anlo state (Awormefia) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region has cautioned the general public, especially the youths to be measured in their celebrations during Christmas.

According to Awormefia of Anlos, the past years have been characterized by huge celebrations that never reflected the true meaning of Christmas.

He noted that Christmas is to take stock of the year and plan ahead.

Togbi added that the year 2021 has been full of challenges accompanied by the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has prevented us from celebrating our cherished Hogbetsotso-Za for the past two years, which many we are not happy about," he added.

Togbi Sri lll, expressed his disappointment about the low turn up for the covid vaccination exercise in the region and urged the public to go for the doses as the Omicron variant spreading at lightning speed.

He appealed to opinion leaders and stakeholders to enforce proper ways to educate the public to go for the covid-19 jab.

He warns event organizers against organising events in crowded places.

Togbi Sri lll further warn criminals who take advantage of the occasion to attack and steal unsuspecting public of their properties.

"Those bad nuts who use the season to steal and kill to get wealth should resist and repent from such acts because the security forces are everywhere and if anyone is found culpable he or she will be dealt with without mercy," he warns.

Togbi extends his season greetings to all citizens in and around Anlo land to hope for better days ahead.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta Municipality in his turn also expressed his excitement about the season and pray for good times ahead.

He also urged the public to take the covid vaccine seriously.

Mr Gemegah pleaded with the youths to be laws abiding to avoid imprisonment.

"My doors are always open for advice that can help push our municipality towards, "he concluded.

Togbi Zewu V, who spoke on behalf of the Awormefia and the MCE said this at a media engagement on Friday, December 24, 2021.