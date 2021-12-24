ModernGhana logo
2021 Christmas message: We must endeavour to give that which is greater than ourselves to others — Mahama, Lordina to Ghanaians

By Reporter
"As Christ our Saviour was given to us as a gift from the Almighty God," former President John Dramani Mahama says "so must we endeavour to give that which is greater than ourselves to others.

In his 2021 Christmas message to Ghanaians, the former President is asking Ghanaians to also let go off all bitterness and chart a new path.

"Like the birth of Christ signaling a new beginning, an awakening and a fresh start," Mr Mahama noted that "Christmas is a period for forgiveness. We must let go of the anger and the pain in our hearts."

According to Mr Mahama, Christians must extend a hand to their fellow in this period of celebration.

"Christmas is a time when we go beyond the limits of our religious denominations, ethnicity, and our political affiliations – demonstrating that we are one people. It is a time for all families and people of all walks of life to get together," he stated.

He urges Ghanaians to continue to adhere to covid-19 safety protocols as the Omicron variant strikes.

"In this holiday season, as we traverse the country, with some travelling beyond the borders of Ghana, let us all endeavour to observe the Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitizing our hands regularly, especially after every public surface we may touch," he emphasised.

Read full statement below:

