Builsa North Municipal gets two police posts

The Builsa North Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region has handed over two police posts to the Police Command to ensure effective policing.

The police posts were constructed by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust at the Chuchuliga and Wiaga communities in the Municipality.

Madam Vida Akatagriwen Anaab, the Builsa North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who handed over the facilities, said security was critical to protecting lives and property.

She said police presence in the two communities would reduce crime, especially on market days, and enable the people to go about their activities without fear.

“With police visibility at these areas, it will reduce crime incidences, especially day light armed robberies in the communities and the Municipality as a whole,” she said.

“Security is an important aspect of nation building, and the Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has paid critical attention to it, and continued to equip the Ghana Police Service to deliver on its mandate,” she said.

Madam Anaab, also the Chairperson of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), said the police posts were for immediate operations as the yuletide was characterised by lots of travels within and outside the communities.

ASP Francis Awasi Amankwah, the Police Commander in Charge of Builsa North, after receiving the keys to the two facilities, commended the MCE for the initiative to enhance police operations and protect lives and property.

“This will ensure that policing is brought to the doorsteps of residents.”

He said the Police Post at Wiaga would serve commuters along the Wiaga-Fumbisi road, while the one at Chuchuliga would serve those on the Chuchuliga-Sandema stretch.

ASP Amankwa said motorbikes would be assigned to the posts for patrols to curtail crime, especially on the Wiaga-Fumbisi stretch, where armed robbery was rampant on market days.

GNA