Minimise your speed, take due precaution to avoid accidents during Christmas – Akufo-Addo to drivers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished drivers to be extra careful during the Christmas period to avoid accidents.

In an address to the nation on Friday, December 24, 2021, the President hopes to see no life lost through accident.

“It is my further hope that this Christmas will be celebrated without any road accidents. Drivers must minimise their speed, take due precaution for other road users, drive without the influence of alcohol, and wear their seatbelts,” President Akufo-Addo advised.

The President in delivering his season greetings called on all Ghanaians blessed with plenty to extend a helping hand to the poor in society to also have a feel of Christmas celebration.

According to him, this is the Christian thing to do especially in this season.

“Please, in the name of Christian charity remember to help those who are less fortunate in this festive season. May God bless us all and make our homeland great and strong. Merry Christmas and a happy new year,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, the general public is urged to adhere strictly to all the Covdi-19 protocols during the Christmas period in order not to escalate the covid-19 cases in the country.

