Covid-19 still with us; act and live responsible during Christmas – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the citizenry to act and live responsibly during the Christmas period.

Christians in the country will on Saturday, December 25, 2021, join the rest of the world to mark the birth of Jesus Christ as part of the celebration of this year’s yuletide.

With the festivities coming in the wake of the surge in Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country, President Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation today has called on all and sundry to be mindful.

President Akufo-Addo in the address broadcasted live on GTV said, “As Christmas fills our hearts with gratitude let us not forget that Covid-19 is still very much in our midst.

“The number of active cases is currently on the rise so let us act and live responsibly and let us continue to adhere to the protocols of social distancing, enhanced hygiene, and mask-wearing. Let us all celebrate the season safely and responsibly and maintain the peace of the nation.”

The President further urged all unvaccinated Ghanaians to visit any of the vaccination centres to be jabbed. He said it is the sure way of helping to defeat the pandemic.

“The science tells us that getting vaccinated is the most effective way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life, reopen our full economy, and turn the country on a path of progress and prosperity. I plead with all those who have not been vaccinated to do so,” President Akufo said while concluding, “God bless us all and make our homeland great and strong. Merry Christmas and a happy new year."