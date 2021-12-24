E-levy fight: “You don’t frighten a chief warrior with a moustache” – A. B. A Fuseini rubbishes fake interview

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A. B. A Fuseini has denied granting an interview to the media on the fisticuffs that occurred in Parliament.

There was a brawl in Ghana’s parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021, over the First Deputy Speaker’s decision to vote cast his vote on the controversial e-levy.

Shortly after the incident, there has been a purported interview laced with proverbs granted by the Sagnarigu legislator to an unknown journalist trending on social media.

The said interview said to suggest that Mr Fuseini distanced himself from the chaos that erupted in parliament on Monday.

But in a post on his Facebook wall, Mr Fuseini described the said interview as a “fertile imagination of someone who wants to mimmick my use of proverbs, to perhaps create some humour but ended up lacing it with falsehood slant and political mischief.”

He insists that he never granted such an interview and that “anyone who has closely followed the exploits of the NDC group in Parliament will arrive at the unmistakable conclusion that I have been at the centre, if not among the top of our MPs carrying out this patriotic national duty to redeem our nation from the stranglehold of this abysmally incompetent and hopelessly uninspiring Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

The Proverbs Man as some call him has therefore cautioned his detractors and the mischief-makers to “Let it be known that you don’t frighten a chief warrior with a moustache.” And “a man in tattered clothing needs no second invitation for a tango.”

See the full statement below;

PRESS RELEASE BY HON ALHAJI A.B.A FUSEINI ON A FABRICATED PURPORTED INTERVIEW

My attention has been drawn to a publication on opera news on the recent events in parliament purporting to emanate from me.

In a purported interaction with the media, I am reported as using proverbs to dissociate myself from the events on the floor of parliament and by extension, to subtly condemn the heroic deeds of the gallant NDC group in Parliament led by our dynamic Leader, Hon Haruna Iddrisu.

I never granted such an interview in the course of which I uttered those words. It is the fertile imagination of someone who wants to mimmick my use of proverbs, to perhaps create some humour but ended up lacing it with falsehood slant and political mischief.

Anyone who has closely followed the exploits of the NDC group in Parliament will arrive at the unmistakable conclusion that I have been at the centre, if not among the top of our MPs carrying out this patriotic national duty to redeem our nation from the stranglehold of this abysmally incompetent and hopelessly uninspiring Nana Akuffo Addo/Bawumia government.

There is therefore no way I could have granted an interview to the media who cover our activities daily and know the frontline role I play and seek to deny same. Indeed in the last incident in the chamber that prevented Hon Joe Osei Owusu, then presiding as Speaker from illegally and capriciously trying to exercise his non-existent right to vote on the floor, I was very much in the thick of affairs.

Let it be known that you don’t frighten a chief warrior with a moustache.

A man in tattered clothing needs no second invitation for a tango.

I take this opportunity to salute all the 137 NDC MPs, our visionary and dedicated leaders and the good but oppressed and disadvantaged Ghanaians on the enviable victory chalked by NDC MPs.

We stay together!

We work for our people! ALLAH Almighty shall grant us victory.