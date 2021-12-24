ModernGhana logo
Be mindful of things you do during yuletide, strategize goals - Youths advised

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Youths in Ghana have been admonished to be careful about their actions during the Christmas festivity and use the moment as a sober reflection to strategize their ambitions.

Mrs. Comfort Dzacka, President of the New Covenant Assemblies of God Women’s Ministry appealed to desperate youth to always aspire to greatness.

According to her, consistent hard work and trusting in God is the ultimate key to crossover every difficult situation in one’s life.

The Advisor highlighted that some youth of the present generation, are necessitating cultural nuisances in the society as a result of cultural infiltration.

Mrs. Dzacka called on the need for government institutions and faith-based organisations to strengthen systems that would help curb this cankerworm that undermines the peace of the nation.

She admonished the youth to take precautions in all their approaches and ensure that they avoid all forms of deviances in society.

“Instead of teaming up and causing mayhem in town, reflect on the goodness of God in your lives even the wave of coronavirus and situations you survived throughout the year”, she recommended.

She also urged women to create an enabling atmosphere for their families during this festive season.

She admonished women to be supportive to their families and render the needed sustenance required of them at home.

This, she underscored, would spice up the family and create a happy home.

“Women must be circumspect with their relations at home and should not give up on any circumstance that antagonizes them but rather remain still and surrender all their burdens to God”, she explained.

The President of the Ministry said there was renewal of hope in God at all times, since God is the only answer for a turnaround in an individual’s life.

She noted that the theme for next year 2022 is “Revive thy work”.

Advising women to be still, she encouraged the weary, hopeless and those in opened-sole desperations to ponder how God beautifully changed Sarah’s story in the Holy Book of Genesis 21 versus one to six.

She emphasised the need for building a culture of integrity to enable the youth appreciate the essence of living an honest life and also pass on the baton to generations to come.

According to her, integrity is a societal concern that cannot be overemphasised because it was an important tool for growth and development.

She wished all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

