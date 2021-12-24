2021 Ghana Action Forum suspended over rising covid-19 infections

The Ahaspora Professionals Network has announced the 2021 Ghana Action Forum has been suspended till further notice.

In the past year, the Network working with its partners in the Diaspora has made arrangements to hold the event this month before the year elapses.

Unfortunately, due to the surge in Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country, the Network in consultation with partners has decided to postpone the event.

“…with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana, and after consultations with several of our stakeholders, some of whom have been infected, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Ghana Action Forum 2021. While we are disappointed and know you will be too, our health and well-being are paramount, and as such we believe this is the right decision,” a statement issued to that effect by Ahaspora Professionals Network has said.

It adds, “Please note that this is a postponement, not a cancelation. We will be back with a new date as soon as we are confident that we can organize our celebrations in a safe manner. We appreciate your confidence in us while we strategically plan ahead. Thank you very much for your support and we look forward to celebrating with you very soon.

The Forum was scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2021, to discuss various topics to develop actions to promote Ghana’s Development.

Find more on the postponement in the statement below: