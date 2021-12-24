ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akatsi Police arrest SHS student for robbery

Crime & Punishment Akatsi Police arrest SHS student for robbery
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Akatsi police have arrested a 19-year-old senior high school student for robbing an 'Okada' rider of his Haojue motorbike at Dzrakate near Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Superintendent Isaah Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that Godsway Sedofia, the suspect, with three others, now at large, robbed the victim.

He said, on Wednesday, December 22, at about 1200 hours, Sedofia hired the services of the Okada rider, Prosper Ahianor, at the Akatsi Market to send him to Atidzive.

He said on reaching a section of the road at Dzrakate, the suspect ordered Prosper Ahianor to stop.

"Three young men who had laid ambush in a nearby bush, with one wielding a shotgun, attacked and robbed the victim by taking his Haojue motorbike and its crush helmet," Supt. Baah said.

Preliminary investigations led the police to suspect's house at Glikpome, a community within Akatsi South, he said.

"Upon arrest and search, the crash helmet and broken mirrors of the said motorbike were retrieved from the suspect's room," he said.

During investigations he admitted to have conspired with three other accomplices to rob the victim.

Supt. Baah said his men were pursuing the three other accomplices, namely; Robert Sedofia, elder brother of Godsway Sedofia, who was said to be keeping the motorbike, Seraphim Torgbo, and one Junior.

Meanwhile Mr Baah said the suspect would be arraigned before court on Friday, December 24.

He appealed to the public to assist the police with information that would lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
2 suspected robbers arrested in Bolgatanga, one on the run
24.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Serial phone snatcher remanded into custody
23.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
UE/R: Police arrest two motorbike thieves in Bolgatanga with aid from special anti-robbery squad
23.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Woman granted GHS100,000 bail over stealing
23.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Two arrested for the murder of five suspected robbers
23.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver fined GH¢1,200 for knock down
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Four caged over narcotics, infractions at Aflao
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
21-year-old man jailed three months for stealing cement
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
18-year-old woman remanded for stealing cash
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line