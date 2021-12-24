ModernGhana logo
Online Drivers’ Union wants app managers to register passengers with photos, ID cards

Following reports of attacks on ride hailing app drivers by some riders, with the latest case being setting ablaze of a bolt driver at Sekondi-Baka-Ano, some Bolt drivers in Sekondi-Takoradi want the app operators to ensure that riders can easily be traced through a proper identification system.

They want the apps to demand photo identification and ID cards of riders for drivers to also know who they’re picking at what point in time.

The Western Regional Finance Committee Chairman of the Ghana Online Drivers Association, Edmund Kweku Appiah, in a Citi News interview said they do not feel safe carrying around passengers without adequate information on them.

He said Bolt drivers want administrators of the app to demand from riders the same particulars drivers are made to offer when they’re registering with the app for easy tracking and investigation.

“Our concern is for the riders to upload their pictures and also use Ghana Card to do the registration so that when they use any fake number, the system would be able to detect and reject it because now it is only the drivers that have our pictures out there.”

About the attack

A Sekondi-Takoradi based Bolt driver believed to be a soldier, was on Wednesday night, December 22, 2021, set ablaze by an unknown rider who is currently on the run.

The driver, whose identity is currently been concealed for security reasons, sustained burns from his face and several parts of his body after the rider poured petrol on him and set him on fire at Bakano in Sekondi.

A bold driver, Edmund Kweku Appiah, who came upon the incident and suspected the rider wanted to snatch the car, told Citi News the attack happened after 10:00 pm.

The victim is currently responding to treatment at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

---citinewsroom

