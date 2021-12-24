A/R: Sad as fire burns two children to death at Buokrom Estate

Two children sadly met their untimely death early this dawn after they were caught in the middle of a domestic fire outbreak.

The incident happened at Buokrom Estate in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.

The children now deceased include Ama Blessing, a 12-year-old girl, as well as a two-month-old baby boy.

From the devastating fire outbreak, three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the fire started around 2:00 am Friday, December 24, 2021, from one of the rooms of the deceased and spread to other rooms.

Although the swift intervention from the Fire Fighters saved lives, casualties were unfortunately recorded as well.

Currently, the three persons that got injured from the inferno have been admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Fire Service is investigating to ascertain the cause of the fire.