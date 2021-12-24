ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Beaches in Accra to close down; drivers to enforce 'no masks, no boarding' policy

General News Beaches in Accra to close down; drivers to enforce 'no masks, no boarding' policy
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

All beaches in the Greater- Accra region are to be closed down before and during the Christmas and New Year festivities in the face of the rising cases of Covid-19.

The decision was taken at an expanded Regional Security meeting on Friday, which was attended by various stakeholders, including representatives of Drivers Union, beach operators, event organisers and religious bodies.

Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, who announced the decision at the meeting, said the Regional Security Council had been directed to ensure full compliance of the directive.

He said there would be joint operations by the security agencies to ensure that no activity whatsoever was held on the beaches.

At the meeting, the Drivers' Unions, including the GPRTU and PROTEA, also agreed to ensure that passengers without nose masks would not be allowed to board commercial vehicles, beginning Saturday December 25.

The meeting also decided that people must compulsorily wear masks in public places.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana College of Pharmacists launches GCP journal
23.12.2021 | General News
Islam prohibits parallel leadership: Sheikh Amin Bamba
22.12.2021 | General News
NSS launches new module for tourism sector
22.12.2021 | General News
Strengthening capacity to protect our forests
22.12.2021 | General News
Amansie West DCE presented achievements at Manso Nkwanta end of year traditional council meeting
23.12.2021 | General News
Arthur Energy Advisors bag Energy Consultancy Service organization of the year award
21.12.2021 | General News
Journalists urged to advocate for data mainstreaming into policies towards SDGs attainment
21.12.2021 | General News
Richard Addison appointed president of Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs
21.12.2021 | General News
Police gunned down 5 at Gomoa Fetteh
20.12.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line