GMA calls for urgent contact tracing of Covid-19 victims

2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has raised concerns about the escalation of Covid-19 cases in the past few days.

It says, if not checked, the situation will further weaken the already fragile health system as it poses an existential threat to the health of all persons living in the country.

“This escalation in cases is likely driven by the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus which is highly proving to be more transmissible than the hitherto dreaded Delta variant which dominated our third wave of Covid-19,” the Association said in a statement issued ahead of the Yuletide.

It noted a worrying development of mass gathering at events and celebrations to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities, causing a growing infection within the populace.

“Ghanaians are therefore entreated to visit health facilities to get tested if they have any headaches, extreme fatigue, fever and other flu-like symptoms and as mush as possible desist from self-motivation, especially for unproven malaria,” the statement jointly signed by President Dr Frank Serebour and General Secretary Dr Titus Beyuo on Wednesday, December 22 said.

They are calling on government to restrict social activities such as funerals, parties and weddings ahead of the Yuletide.

“Failure to do this may have dire consequences for all of us come the year 2022.”

The Association is also calling for “an urgent scale-up of Covid-19 Testing and Contact Tracing for all positive cases as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons to help break the chain of transmission”.

“The Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service and the National Commission for Civic Education should re-launch and intensify COVID-19 education.”

The GMA finally entreated all to take their personal safety into their own hands by adhering strictly to the protocols.

—3news.com

