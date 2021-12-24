ModernGhana logo
24.12.2021 Social News

Police assure public of safety during Christmas and beyond

24.12.2021 LISTEN

The Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, GPS, Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, says Ghanaians are pampering the police and therefore the police have no right to do things that are 'un-policing' than to serve.

Supt Obeng said police officers are to serve the people of Ghana and not to extort and harass them as it is being reported in some quarters.

The Director made the observations in an interview with 3FM's Sunrise on Thursday hosted by Helen Appiah Ampofoh while commenting on the police's preparedness ahead of Christmas.

“Ghanaians are pampering the police because we are servants. We are to serve them. They clothes us, they house us, and they give us all the incentives. There are other essentials that are given to us free, including medicals”.

He explained that “if they are pampering you this way, you have served. We should behave as servants and ensure that whatever is given to us satisfies us”.

Supt Obeng warned that “you don't have to extort from them. You don't assault them. You don't verbally abuse or assault them”.

The Director said “as police officers, don't involve in acts that are un-policing. As police officers and as law enforcement agency, we should be satisfied with all that is given to us and stop extorting from them”.

—3news.com

