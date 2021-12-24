Tamale Central Hospital suspends surgeries

The Tamale Central Hospital has announced the suspension of all surgeries, effective Thursday December 23.

The Hospital said “the decision has been necessitated by the shortage of essential supplies and water in the hospital”.

This was contained in a memo from the specialist surgeon to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

Patients visiting the hospital have over the last three weeks been forced to buy almost all consumables needed for surgeries.

With increased media discussions of the development, the hospital has decided to suspend all surgeries and resume when all supplies are provided.

Source: Classfmonline.com