Don’t stoke conflict in 2022 – GJA caution journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has advised journalists not to stoke the embers of conflict or fan the flames of tension but rather create a consensual atmosphere to help resolve burning national issues next year.

Parliament will continue sitting on the controversial e-levy which threw the house into chaos on 20 December 2021 while political parties will be seeking to elect their national executives, parliamentary aspirants and flag bearers ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In its end-of-year message, the GJA noted that the media has been diligent in carrying out its mandate by holding duty-bearers to account, exposing acts of corruption and oiling the wheels of democracy.

The association, however, expressed the hope that journalists will resume work in 2022 re-energised and re-focused to navigate the New Year with a high sense of professionalism and absolute fidelity to the values they hold dear as responsible media practitioners.

