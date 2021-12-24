Covid-19: Almost all doctors at KATH emergency unit test positive — Prof Baffuor

All doctors at the Accident and Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi have tested positive, Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Baffuor Kofi Opoku, has disclosed.

The unit, he said risk being shutdown due to this development.

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Ashanti regional correspondent Ibrahim Abubakar, he said “In November, for about three weeks we didn’t have any patient on admission but we have started getting patients coming on admissions.

“The worse of it all is that this surge is seriously affecting the staff of Komfo Anokye . I know that the policy is that once a staff tested positive , a doctor,, a nurse or any other staff tests positive, the policy is that that person should stay away for two weeks.

“If you come to the emergency now virtually all the doctors have tested positive and they are not coming to work . So the reality is that it is affecting seriously the rendering of service in the hospital.

“If we don’t take care and more than half of the staff of the hospital gets affected and are going to stay away for two weeks then it means we have to close down the hospital which we don’t want to.

“The public should help us by observing the protocols of wearing the masks all the time.”

—3news.com