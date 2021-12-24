Fire kills 11-year-old girl, injured 4

Information available to this portal indicates that residents of Buokrom Estate B-Line in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region are in pain with sorrow following the burning of 11 year old girl to death by wild inferno on Christmas eve.

Four victims are also battling with for their lives in connection with the fire incident.

They have been rushed to the Trinity Hospital at Tafo Pankrono for immediate medical attention.

The class 6 girl met her untimely death in a fire outbreak that razed down a self-contained house completely early hours of Christmas eve, Friday December 24, 2021, around 2 am.

An eyewitness, Kwabena Poku explained that the fire incident saw at least 9 people stucked inside the house including the deceased, commonly called Nyhira.

Nhyira charred body was found after fire service doused the fire.

—DGN online