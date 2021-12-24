ModernGhana logo
Foreign Affairs Ministry run short of 32-page passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced it has run short of the 32-page passport booklets.

It says the situation is due to suppy-related challenges.

A press release issued on Tuesday, December 21 said only the 48-page booklets are in stock.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that every effort is being made to rectify the situation so as to ensure the availability of the thirty-two (32) page passport booklets within the shortest possible time.”

It also indicated that the necessary measures are being put in place to prevent a similar occurrence in future.

The fees for the processing of the 48-page passport booklets remain unchanged at GH¢200 for expedited service and GH¢150 for regular service.

—3news.com

