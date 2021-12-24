West Gonja: Abu Jinapor redeem campaign promise to Mole National Park

Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency Abu Jinapor on Thursday, December 23, 2021, presented a 30-seater bus to the Mole National Park in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region to facilitate the movement of staff and women of the Park to and fro the Damongo market and other places.

Hon. Karim Musah Kusubari, the Chief Executive Officer for West Gonja Municipal who presented the bus on behalf of the MP said it was in fulfilment of a pledge he made to them prior to the 2020 election.

He commended the manager and staff of the park for their efforts in uplifting the tourism sector and expressed the hope that the bus would significantly reduce it's transportation challenges.

He pleaded with them to ensure good maintenance culture of the bus to last long to serve its intended purpose

The manager for Mole National Park Mr. Ali Mahama who received the bus on behalf of the staff, expressed word of appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture.

He described the donation of the bus to the park as "first of its kind to have ever happen in the history of the park".

He assured the MP of their readiness to put the bus to good use.