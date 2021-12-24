ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

West Gonja: Abu Jinapor redeem campaign promise to Mole National Park

Social News West Gonja: Abu Jinapor redeem campaign promise to Mole National Park
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency Abu Jinapor on Thursday, December 23, 2021, presented a 30-seater bus to the Mole National Park in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region to facilitate the movement of staff and women of the Park to and fro the Damongo market and other places.

Hon. Karim Musah Kusubari, the Chief Executive Officer for West Gonja Municipal who presented the bus on behalf of the MP said it was in fulfilment of a pledge he made to them prior to the 2020 election.

He commended the manager and staff of the park for their efforts in uplifting the tourism sector and expressed the hope that the bus would significantly reduce it's transportation challenges.

He pleaded with them to ensure good maintenance culture of the bus to last long to serve its intended purpose

The manager for Mole National Park Mr. Ali Mahama who received the bus on behalf of the staff, expressed word of appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture.

He described the donation of the bus to the park as "first of its kind to have ever happen in the history of the park".

He assured the MP of their readiness to put the bus to good use.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fire kills 11-year-old girl, injured 4
24.12.2021 | Social News
Large quantities of Rosewood discovered beneath Volta Lake
24.12.2021 | Social News
E-levy blows: What happened in Parliament was unacceptable — Christian Council
24.12.2021 | Social News
Work on Takoradi market circle redevelopment, Interchange progressing — MCE
24.12.2021 | Social News
Don't aid foreigners to register for Ghana Card - Kadjebi DCE warns
23.12.2021 | Social News
We’ll meet CLOGSAG to avert intended strike – Employment Ministry
23.12.2021 | Social News
Asa Savings and Loans donates to Koforidua School for the Deaf
23.12.2021 | Social News
Government sued over new COVID-19 travel guidelines
23.12.2021 | Social News
Caritas Ghana launches SBS project to help over 5,000 victims of illegal migration
23.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line