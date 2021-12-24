2 suspected robbers arrested in Bolgatanga, one on the run

24.12.2021 LISTEN

Special Anti-Robbery Squad in collaboration with the Upper East Regional Police Command through an intelligence-led operation on Wednesday, December 22 arrested two robbery suspects.

The suspects, Mbabila Gideon and Castro Permadok reportedly attacked and robbed their victims of their Honda and a V-5 Apsonic motorbikes in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region on Saturday December 18, 2021.

During Police interrogation, the two suspects admitted their complicity in the robbery with one other only known as L.K, currently on the run and in possession of the motorbikes together with a locally manufactured pistol which they used for their robbery expeditions.

The two suspects who have been identified by their victims are currently in Police custody assisting the investigations to arrest their accomplice, L.K.

Police therefore assured the public that “We are determined to arrest and prosecute criminal elements in our communities for the peace and safety of all.”

—DGN online