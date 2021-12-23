We’ll meet CLOGSAG to avert intended strike – Employment Ministry

The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey, says his outfit will do its best to come to an amicable resolution with members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to avert the association’s planned strike in January 2022.

According to him, the demands of CLOGSAG require the collaboration of several ministries and agencies hence cannot be immediately tackled although the association is being closely engaged.

CLOGSAG has served notice that it will embark on a nationwide strike from January 22, to demand better conditions of service.

They said in a statement that, a year after their proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to deal with it, they are yet to communicate anything to them despite persistent reminders.

But according to Mr. Wireko Brobbey, his ministry is committed to engaging and continuing negotiations with the leadership of CLOGSAG.

“We are doing our best in engaging CLOGSAG except that the issue before us is not one that only one ministry resolves, it is inter-ministerial. It has gone as high as the presidency and referred to the office of the senior presidential advisor. We engaged CLOGSAG last week and they have given us notice that if we don’t resolve the issues before 20th January, they will go on strike,” he said.

The Minister expressed optimism that before the ultimatum, his ministry would be able to reach favourable terms with CLOGSAG to avert their planned strike.

“The name of the game is negotiation and we are doing that. We will engage them early next year and we will come to a truce. Their call is a legitimate call. Between now and the 20th January, we will do our best and ensure that we come to an amicable resolution where it is a win-win for all parties,” Mr. Wireko Brobbey added.

---citinewsroom