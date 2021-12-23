Asa Savings and Loans donates to Koforidua School for the Deaf

The Koforidua Two Streams Business Centre of Asa Savings and Loans Limited has supported the Koforidua School for the Deaf in the Eastern Region on December 20.

The company donated student beds and dining hall benches to improve the wellbeing of students in the school.

Bernard Buabeng, the Branch Manager of the Koforidua Two Streams Business Centre said the donation forms part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said the donation will help build trust among its clients and the general public as a company that cares about the wellbeing of the people in areas it operates.

He noted that the items will also help mitigate the challenges the school faces due to the inadequate beds and dining hall benches.

"It helps to channel the resources that the school would have been used in purchasing the beds and dining hall benches to other equally important areas that they are lacking to lessen the difficulties the school is facing," Bernard Buabeng intimated.

According to him, the CSR program is not only organised in Koforidua two streams business centre but across other operational areas of Asa Savings and Loans Limited.