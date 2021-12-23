ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asa Savings and Loans donates to Koforidua School for the Deaf

Social News Asa Savings and Loans donates to Koforidua School for the Deaf
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Koforidua Two Streams Business Centre of Asa Savings and Loans Limited has supported the Koforidua School for the Deaf in the Eastern Region on December 20.

The company donated student beds and dining hall benches to improve the wellbeing of students in the school.

Bernard Buabeng, the Branch Manager of the Koforidua Two Streams Business Centre said the donation forms part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said the donation will help build trust among its clients and the general public as a company that cares about the wellbeing of the people in areas it operates.

1223202191644-j5eq27t2gb-056f0785-128f-4de8-b69c-91802e5df786

He noted that the items will also help mitigate the challenges the school faces due to the inadequate beds and dining hall benches.

"It helps to channel the resources that the school would have been used in purchasing the beds and dining hall benches to other equally important areas that they are lacking to lessen the difficulties the school is facing," Bernard Buabeng intimated.

According to him, the CSR program is not only organised in Koforidua two streams business centre but across other operational areas of Asa Savings and Loans Limited.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Don't aid foreigners to register for Ghana Card - Kadjebi DCE warns
23.12.2021 | Social News
We’ll meet CLOGSAG to avert intended strike – Employment Ministry
23.12.2021 | Social News
Government sued over new COVID-19 travel guidelines
23.12.2021 | Social News
Caritas Ghana launches SBS project to help over 5,000 victims of illegal migration
23.12.2021 | Social News
Anyinawusu killing: Tension at Akorabuokrom as youth threaten kill 25 people in revenge
23.12.2021 | Social News
KoKMA to increase monthly salary of IGF staff — MCE
23.12.2021 | Social News
Zuarungu: Our murdered son was at work the day the 2 policemen were killed — Sheaga Community
23.12.2021 | Social News
Osebo donates to widows, orphans
23.12.2021 | Social News
Naana Eyiah donates medical equipment to Gomoa Central District Health Directorate
23.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line