Caritas Ghana launches SBS project to help over 5,000 victims of illegal migration

Advocacy group, Caritas Ghana on Thursday, December 23, 2021, had a media launch for its project on ‘Strengthening Border Security’ (SBS) targeted at helping over 5,000 helpless persons who are victims of illegal migration.

The project titled, ‘Strengthening Actions for Enabling Border Security for Human Mobility" commenced this year in November and is expected to run through next year to September 2023.

Caritas Ghana, a development agency of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference is spearheading the project with support from the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and SBS Ghana with financing from the European Union.

Leading the short event of the media launch of the project today in Accra, Mr. Samuel Zan Akologo, Executive Secretary at Caritas Ghana stressed that although migration is a security issue, it must not be left to security agencies alone.

He bemoaned that in a country where borders are porous, making it easy for illegal migration to occur, other challenges including misinformation makes it difficult to curb illegal migration.

“Migration is definitely a security issue but it must not necessarily be addressed by security measures alone. We have learned that many other factors account for irregular migration ranging from poverty, climate factors, and others. What we need to do is look at more integrated approaches, look at innovative approaches, to lead to new forms of collaboration.

“We also need to work towards policy reforms and change the mindset of the public by creating needed awareness to make people know and believe that you can stay in this country and be successful. No one is stopping immigration but if you are doing it you do it from an informed position,” Mr. Samuel Zan Akologo indicated.

On his part, Deputy Comptroller-General for the Ghana Immigration Service, Laud Ofori Affrifrah assured Caritas Ghana that his outfit is ready to collaborate in every possible way to ensure the project becomes a success.

He said, “The Ghana Immigration Service will collaborate with you in the implementation of this project. In what we have launched today, in the wider picture of the SBS project, it all has to do with promoting the security of the country. The Ghana government alone cannot do it. Everybody has a stake and we must all come together to help.

Speaking at the launch, ICMDP Project Manager for Africa, Mr. Marco Bordignon applauded Caritas Ghana for taking the step to address irregular migration.

He said his outfit is confident that after the 24 months period, new ways of dealing with the challenges confronting border security and irregular migration will be unearthed for the benefit of the country.

“Let me congratulate Caritas Ghana for this very important project. There is a need for better communication engagement between Civil Society, local communities, and the security agencies. There is also the need for awareness creation on the consequences of irregular migration. The project initiated by Caritas Ghana will address these needs,” Mr. Marco Bordignon stressed.

Through the project, Caritas Ghana according to one of its coordinators, Sr. Regina Ignatia Aflah aims to increase community knowledge on the dangers and consequences of illegal migration and how to seek support.

It will also focus on strengthening partnerships between border security agencies and stakeholders within the country and across the West African region, increased theoretical and technical knowledge of over 2,000 border security officials on early detection and capture of perpetrators, as well as strict enforcement of migration policies by Government law enforcement agencies to safeguard the human rights and dignity of the vulnerable people.

More on Caritas Ghana’s SBS project in Ghana:

The project will target more than 5,000 helpless persons who are victims of illegal migration, this include (women, children, men, youth, especially the unemployed).

The project will be carried out in nine (9) regions namely; Central, Ahafo, Northern, Greater Accra, Oti, Upper West, Upper East, Volta, and Western Region.

The project actions will cover community awareness campaigns, stakeholders knowledge sharing activities, capacity building targeting border security officials, emergency Services, among Others.

SBS Project beneficiaries:

The project will work with the following beneficiaries to promote community participation and ownership of project interventions. The final direct beneficiaries include:

Prospective and Returnee Migrants: The project will directly impact 2,000 prospective migrants and 200 returnee migrants from selected communities within the nine (9) regions in Ghana.

Rescued-trafficked victims and survivors: Approximately 100 Victims of child and adult trafficking will be directly positively affected by the project.

Affected communities of migrants:

SBS Project Collaborations:

The project will strategically collaborate with International Agencies such as UNHCR, UNHRC, UN Migration, IOM Ghana to build knowledge-sharing synergies to leverage the experience and expertise of these humanitarian international organisations to prevent duplication of interventions, increase and deepen beneficiary reach.

Collaborations with Government Agencies:

Caritas Ghana will work with key government partners to fulfill their mandates including the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) & Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Ministry of Interior & Ghana Police Service, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Government Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.