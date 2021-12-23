Anyinawusu killing: Tension at Akorabuokrom as youth threaten kill 25 people in revenge

Residents of Akorabuokrom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region have threatened to kill twenty-five Anyinawusu town folks in retaliation to the death of their five people.

They warned that if government and the Ghana Police Service failed to bring the perpetrators to justice after lynching the innocent illegal miners at Anyinawusu there will be bloodshed.

The five were killed by the youth on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the evening, for suspecting them to be armed robberies in the community.

Five out of six suspected robbers who lost their lives were identified by two drivers who were robbed few days ago.

One managed to escape after the youth stormed the chief palace where they were kept safe from the attacks from the youth.

The threats were made on Thursday, December 23, 2021, during the burial of the five lynched persons at Akorabuokrom in the Atwima Mponua.

Speaking to this reporter, the residents said the police’ seriousness in the investigation of the case is slow, though the police have arrested two suspects.

They also cannot fathom why any top government official has not visited them since the incident, as done in the case of Ejura, Asawasi and Denkyira-Obuase.

“We are giving the government after the Christmas celebration to appear before us to assure us of justice to the perpetrators, or we will kill five times of them (Anyinawusu town folks) for killing five of our people.

“Are we not humans or Ghanaians, are the people of Ejura, Asawasi and Denkyira-Obuase more human than us. Why is it that no top government official has visited us after the incident as done in those mentioned towns?” they quiz.