ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Anyinawusu killing: Tension at Akorabuokrom as youth threaten kill 25 people in revenge

By Francis Appiah
Social News Anyinawusu killing: Tension at Akorabuokrom as youth threaten kill 25 people in revenge
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Residents of Akorabuokrom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region have threatened to kill twenty-five Anyinawusu town folks in retaliation to the death of their five people.

They warned that if government and the Ghana Police Service failed to bring the perpetrators to justice after lynching the innocent illegal miners at Anyinawusu there will be bloodshed.

The five were killed by the youth on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the evening, for suspecting them to be armed robberies in the community.

Five out of six suspected robbers who lost their lives were identified by two drivers who were robbed few days ago.

One managed to escape after the youth stormed the chief palace where they were kept safe from the attacks from the youth.

The threats were made on Thursday, December 23, 2021, during the burial of the five lynched persons at Akorabuokrom in the Atwima Mponua.

Speaking to this reporter, the residents said the police’ seriousness in the investigation of the case is slow, though the police have arrested two suspects.

They also cannot fathom why any top government official has not visited them since the incident, as done in the case of Ejura, Asawasi and Denkyira-Obuase.

“We are giving the government after the Christmas celebration to appear before us to assure us of justice to the perpetrators, or we will kill five times of them (Anyinawusu town folks) for killing five of our people.

“Are we not humans or Ghanaians, are the people of Ejura, Asawasi and Denkyira-Obuase more human than us. Why is it that no top government official has visited us after the incident as done in those mentioned towns?” they quiz.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Asa Savings and Loans donates to Koforidua School for the Deaf
23.12.2021 | Social News
Government sued over new COVID-19 travel guidelines
23.12.2021 | Social News
Caritas Ghana launches SBS project to help over 5,000 victims of illegal migration
23.12.2021 | Social News
KoKMA to increase monthly salary of IGF staff — MCE
23.12.2021 | Social News
Zuarungu: Our murdered son was at work the day the 2 policemen were killed — Sheaga Community
23.12.2021 | Social News
Osebo donates to widows, orphans
23.12.2021 | Social News
Naana Eyiah donates medical equipment to Gomoa Central District Health Directorate
23.12.2021 | Social News
Atebubu Christian Divine Church show gratitude to God
23.12.2021 | Social News
Oscarpak CEO advise Ghanaians to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols during yuletide
23.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line