Sunyani Central Rotary Club commissions 6-unit classroom block at Adadease Junction

The Sunyani Central Rotary Club has handed over a 6-unit Junior High School block with ancillary facilities to be used as a community school at Adadease Junction in the Tain district of the Bono region.

The facilities included a library stocked with books, mechanized borehole, staff common room, furniture, urinal and toilet and a transformer to provide the school with electricity to create an enabling environment for teaching and learning.

In a brief ceremony to hand over the school, Mr. Johnson Tsagli-Awor Mawuli, president of the Sunyani Central Rotary Club thanked the chief of the community for donating a parcel of land for the project.

He appealed to the government to post qualified and dedicated teachers to man the school and provide them with logistics to ensure quality service delivery.

On her part, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club for their numerous projects in the district.

She pledged government commitment to create an enabling environment for their operations. The DCE assured the community of doing her best to laise with authorities responsible for the rural electricity project to get the nearby communities connected for electricity.

Mr. Richard Akossah -Addo, the District Director of Education admonished parents in the area to take their wards education serious.

He said the Ghana Education Service would make sure that qualified teachers are posted to the school. He further gave the assurance that adequate teaching and learning materials would be provided to ensure the smooth running of the school.

The Assemblyman for the area Mr. Sampson Kyere who could not hide his joy said with the completion of the school, their wards can now have access to Junior High School education since their children and that of the nearby communities had to trek for a long distance to access Junior High School education, a situation which compels some of them to drop out from school.