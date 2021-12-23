Tano South Municpal Assembly holds meeting at Bechem

The third General Assembly meeting of the Second Session of the Tano South Municipal Assembly has been held at Bechem, the Municipal capital.

The meeting which held at Tano South Municipal Assembly’s Conference Hall saw dignitaries like Mr. Collins Offinam Takyi, the MCE for Tano South, Hon. Asare Antwi, the Presiding Member for Tano South Municipal Assembly, Mr. Anthony Owusu- Amoako, Municipal coordinating Director, the Security Agencies, Assembly Members, Heads of Department and Nananom.

In an opening address, Hon. Asare Antwi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly Hon. Asare Antwi welcomed all participants to the meeting and encouraged them to continue to avail themselves anytime they are called upon to attend a meeting.

Dignitaries and some of the Assembly members at the meeting

He commended all stakeholders who collectively and individually have rendered their selfless support to make Tano South Municipal Assembly achieves its target goals despite the outbreak of covid -19.

Hon. Asare Antwi said the mandate of the assembly requires that Assembly Members meet periodically to discuss issues to develop the Municipality. He charged them to contribute their quota to ensure the success of the meeting.

He said, with regards to Public Relations and complaint committee (PRCC) of the Assembly, Hon. Asare urged Assembly Members to continue to inform their community members about the functionality of the said committee.

Hon. Asare Antwi, Presiding Member of the Assembly giving his welcomed address

He thanked government through the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. George Boakye for the delivery of motorbikes to the Assembly Members.

In his address, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South Hon. Collins Offinam Takyei stated that section 18 of the Local Government Act 2016 (ACT 936) and the model standing orders for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) mandates stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting the development of the Municipality.

He noted that the Tano South Municipal Assembly is required to exercise political and administrative authority in formulating programme and strategies for the effective mobilization and usage of resources.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South Hon. Collins Offinam Takyei giving his keynote address

He indicated that the Assembly has taken steps to form a Revenue Taskforce to support revenue collectors for the mobilization of revenue to ensure the Assembly is able to execute its core mandates effectively.

On the security situation in the Municipality, he indicated that the Municipality has recorded a peaceful atmosphere as the result of interventions put in place by the Municipal Security Committee.

He urged the Hon. Members, Head of Department and Nananom in the Municipality to support Ghana National Fire Service to educate the general public on causes and effects fire outbreak.

On Health, he informed members to educate the family members to go for the COVID-19 vaccination.

He stated that the sanitation in the region is improving gradually but urged management to do all it can to address the sanitary issues confronting the Municipality.

Hon. George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, addressing the House

He hinted that government in collaboration with Zoomlion has established Waste Management Plant at Goaso to address the sanitary issues.

Hon. George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, who grace the occasion commended Assembly members, heads of department and Nananom for supporting the Municipal Chief Executive to implement the government’s policies and programmes to improve the living standards of the people.