Osebo donates to widows, orphans

By Edem Mensah –Tsotorme
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, affectionately called 'Osebo the Zaaraman' has donated to the widows and orphans in Suhum and its environs.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 24/7 boutique on Saturday and Sunday put smiles on the faces of the have-nots.

On Saturday, December 18, he met about 102 widows from Suhum and its environs at the Suhum Community Centre to donate bags of rice, oil, tin tomatoes, and tins of mackerel among others.

In addition, he refreshed them with jollof rice and drinks.

On the following day, Sunday, December 19, Osebo together with his daughter and son, went to the Suhum Orphanage home to throw a party for the orphans.

Speaking to this reporter, he said, extending a helping hand to the needy makes him happy, adding that he went with his children for them to emulate the gesture of giving.

Osebo who said he learnt this gesture of giving from his Godfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka of Christo Asafo urged those who are well-to-do to reach out to widows and orphans this Christmas season.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the fashionista for the gesture and asked for God's blessings for him.

