Aga Health Foundation calls for support to set up Neo-Natal Care Unit in Obuasi

The World Health Organization has revealed that every year, an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm (before 37 completed weeks of gestation) accounting for about one in 10 of all babies born worldwide.

According to Dr. Kwadwo Anim, Executive Director AGA Health Foundation, though the Hospital has enough human resources to deal with preterm cases in Obuasi, it lacks the required equipment to complement the efforts of their medical experts.

He said it is always a worrying sight for them when parents have to transport their Preterm babies to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for referrals. He has therefore called on stakeholders to put their shoulders to the wheel and set up a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit ( NICU) at the AGA health Foundation to deal with the alarming cases of Premature births in Obuasi.

Babies who are born prematurely are admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care Units popularly referred to as NICU. There, they receive delicate care and attention to help them develop fully in a healthy and controlled environment.

Speaking at a durbar organized by the Hospital in Obuasi to mark World Prematurity Day, the Senior Manager Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo said access to quality healthcare features prominently in the Social Management Plan of Anglogold Ashanti.

He noted that the company has rolled up certain health intervention programs to take care of the health needs of the people in its operational area.

Touching on the theme for this year’s celebration ‘Zero Separation’, Act now! Keep parents and babies born too soon together’, Mr. Baidoo said it is important to reach out to all diverse groups as far as healthcare delivery is concerned to promote inclusive Healthcare. This he said, is essential in dealing with cases of premature births.

He revealed that Anglogold Ashanti has decided to team up with the Health Directorates in both the Obuasi East and Municipal Assemblies to see how best they can improve new born care in Obuasi to take the burden of the mother.

AGA TO SUPPORT THE SETTING UP OF NICU IN OBUASI

Emmanuel Baidoo also disclosed that Anglogold Ashanti views it as business imperative to put up a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit at the AGA Health Foundation. He indicated that the company will facilitate the process in due course.

The Obuasi East District Health Director Dolphine Gborgblorvor added her voice to the need to have a special Unit dedicated for Preterm babies in Obuasi. He stressed that though AGA Health Foundation is doing its best to give the best treatment to preterm babies, having a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit will improve the survival rate of preterm babies.

He lauded the Management of AGA Health Foundation for their resolve to put up the Special Care Unit at the facility.

Nana Amonimaa Dede, Adansihemaa also lauded Anglogold Ashanti for its efforts to improve the healthcare needs of the people of Obuasi.

She appealed to mothers of preterm babies to be bold and courageous and offer the best of care to their children to ensure they survive.

WORLD PREMATURITY DAY

World Prematurity Day is observed on 17 November each year to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of preterm babies and their families worldwide. Approximately 15 million babies are born preterm each year, accounting for about one in 10 of all babies born worldwide

On World Prematurity Day, 17 November, Stakeholders raise awareness of the challenges and the burden of preterm birth. This day was initiated by EFCNI and European parent organizations in 2008 and joined by the US organization March of Dimes, the African organization LittleBigSouls, and the Australian National Premmie Foundation in 2010, to honor the 15 million babies that are born preterm every year, worldwide.