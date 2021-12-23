Atebubu Christian Divine Church show gratitude to God

The Atebubu branch of the Christian Divine Church in collaboration with Mama Getty Ministries has climaxed a two week prayer and fasting exercise with a praise and worship programme at the Grace Temple Auditorium in Atebubu.

The programme was meant to thank God for his goodness and mercies to the congregants throughout the year.

Dubbed ‘Freedom Praise’ the programme themed "Declare the Glory of the Lord among the Nations" was drawn from the book of 1 Chronicles Chapter 16 Verse 24.

In a brief remark preceding the programme, Reverend Ebenezer De-Graft Kwofie pastor in charge of the church quoted from the book of Acts Chapter 16 Verse 25 saying the breakthrough that Paul and Silas had when they sang praises unto the Lord from prison still remains the lot of Christians.

He urged the congregants to always endeavor to give God the glory and praise him at all times since this can open the doors of heaven for the good of man.

Mrs. Gertrude Oduro affectionately called ‘Mama Getty’ rendered a number of songs that kept the congregation on their feet for the most part of the evening.

The resident choir ‘Divine Voices’ were also on hand to spice up the night.

Pastor Samuel Amponsah of the Reformation Church, Apostle Emmanuel Acheampong of the Christian Action Church International and Reverend Benjamin Akuribilla of the Perez Chapel International among other dignitaries were on hand to grace the occasion.