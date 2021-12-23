Oscarpak CEO advise Ghanaians to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols during yuletide

Mr. Oscar Paul Ankomah

Mr. Oscar Paul Ankomah, the Chief Executive Officer of Oscarpak Enterprise and the National Chief Patron of National Used Clothing Association of Ghana has called on Ghanaians to emulate the love, peace, and good neighbourliness of Christ Jesus as they joined the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas.

He said the county is still struggling to come out of the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19 and the best Ghanaians can do as citizens is to let love lead in this season of Christmas under strict covid-19 safety protocols.

"On behalf of myself and the National Used Clothing Association, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. By God’s grace we have come to the end of the year, though fraught with many challenges, we can only be grateful to God for granting us a successful year.

"The birth of Christ is a medium of reconciling man to God; it should therefore offer us the opportunity to forgive each other of any wrongdoing and seek to foster unity and harmony.

"The reason for the season is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. We must therefore be modest in our activities and keep our focus on Christ, as we keep ourselves in readiness for His Second Coming. It is my prayer that the Good Lord will grant you journey mercies as you travel to your various destinations for the holidays. May the joy, hope, and peace the Messiah brings be experienced perpetually in your abode", he stated.

Given that Christmas comes with its solemn celebrations and festivities, he encouraged Ghanaians to exercise utmost caution and protect themselves and others during the festivities.

"Since the beginning of last year and throughout this year which is now ending, we have tried to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged us and our global world. No one can overlook the negative impact which the pandemic has wrecked on social and economic lives in Ghana as elsewhere in the world. Yet, as of today, we do not know when this pandemic is coming to an end. A lot of traders have been complaining due to the economic hardship, high inflation rate and import duty all because of the global pandemic covid 19. Let take good care of ourselves during these holidays. Therefore, wishing to remind all that existing protocols meant to contain and minimise the impact of the COVID-19 are still pertinent and ought to be followed assiduously to protect ourselves and loved ones,” he stated.

He seized the opportunity to call on philanthropists, friends, and colleagues to extend their arms to the needy, less privileged, and widows in the society this season.

Not forgotten the drivers, Mr. Oscar Paul Ankomah urged drivers not to over speed, drink and drive. He admonished drivers to have enough rest, constantly check to ensure their cars are in good shape before setting off to their destinations.

In conclusion, he advised Ghanaians to be truthful in all things they do. "The advice I will give to all of us is, we should try to abstain from laziness, lies, selfishness and fake pastors and trust only in God. Let's work hard and be truthful in everything we do".