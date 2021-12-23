Covid-19 vaccination: Compulsory approach could be used if hospitals get choked – Nsiah Asare

The presidential advisor on health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has disclosed that the government would be compelled to commence a compulsory approach to the ongoing vaccination exercise if things get worse.

Despite a significant decrease in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country in the first few weeks of December, the numbers have shockingly surged raising the alarm on the need for the government to step up the fight against the deadly virus.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview on Thursday, December 23, 2021, Dr. Nsiah Asare who advises President Akufo-Addo on health has disclosed that if it comes a time where hospitals in the country are choked and unable to accommodate infected people, then it will be forced to vaccinate the public compulsorily.

“The Health Minister has already invoked the Public Health Act, but we have not come out publicly to say that we are going to compulsory vaccinate anybody. We are trying to vaccinate as many people as much as possible, using all sorts of ways that we are using to convince the people.

“When the need be, because if for example, a lot of people are getting sick and the hospitals are very choked, and people are dying, I don’t think any government will sit down and watch that to happen,” Dr. Nsiah Asare shared.

In the last 24 hours, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed that Ghana’s active Covid-19 case count has surged to over 3,000.

Ghanaians are advised to endeavour to adhere strictly to all Covid-19 protocols at all times to stop the possibility of infection and spread of the deadly virus.