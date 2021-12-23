ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: GMA advocates for scaling up of contact tracing, testing amid surge in active cases

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked that the government enhance contact tracing of persons that have tested positive for the Covid-19 following the recent surge in the number of active cases.

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Ghana Health Service confirmed that the number of active cases in the country had skyrocketed to over 3,000, due to some 2,000 new cases in the past week.

With more people trooping into the country from abroad just days to Christmas, experts say Ghana could record additional cases of the deadly virus.

Through a statement from the GMA, it says the situation in the country requires that contact tracing and testing are scaled up immediately.

In the statement signed by President Dr. Frank Serebour, the GMA said there is an urgent scale-up of Covid-19 Testing and Contact Tracing for all positive cases as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons to help break the chain of transmission”.

Bemoaning the low compliance to the Covid-19 safety protocols, the Ghana Medical Association added that the Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service and the National Commission for Civic Education should re-launch and intensify COVID-19 education.

“This escalation in cases is likely driven by the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus which is highly proving to be more transmissible than the hitherto dreaded Delta variant which dominated our third wave of Covid-19.

“Ghanaians are therefore entreated to visit health facilities to get tested if they have any headaches, extreme fatigue, fever, and other flu-like symptoms and as much as possible desist from self-motivation, especially for unproven malaria,” other parts of the GMA statement reads.

It warns that “Failure to do this may have dire consequences for all of us come the year 2022.”

