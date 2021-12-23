ModernGhana logo
UE/R: Police arrest two motorbike thieves in Bolgatanga with aid from special anti-robbery squad

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Crime & Punishment
The Police have succeeded in arresting two suspected car thieves in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region after an operation with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The suspects, Mbabila Gideon, and Castro Permadok were apprehended on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, following an intelligence-led operation by the security agency.

The suspects were involved in attacking and snatching a Honda and a V-5 Apsonic motorbike from some residents in the Bolgatanga Municipality on December 18, 2021.

During Police interrogation, the two suspects admitted their complicity in the robbery with one other only known as L.K, currently on the run and in possession of the motorbikes together with a locally manufactured pistol which they used for their robbery expeditions.

The two suspects who have been identified by their victims are currently in Police custody assisting the investigations to arrest their accomplice, L.K.

In a statement from the Ghana Police Service today confirming the arrest, it has assured the general public that it remains determined to arrest and prosecute criminal elements in communities for the peace and safety of all.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

