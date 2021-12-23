Mahama eulogises former Wa Central NDC MP, M. A. Seidu

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has eulogised the former NDC Member of Parliament for Wa Central, M. A. Seidu.

Mr. Mahama in a Facebook post said the late M. A. Seidu was one of the stabilising forces in Parliament for President Rawlings' administration.

According to him, he was a key member of NDC in the Upper West Region.

He thus consoled the family of M. A. Seidu over his passing.

“Sad that we’ve lost our senior comrade, M. A. Seidu, the first Member of Parliament to ably represent the Wa Central Constituency in the Fourth Republic.”

“He was one of the stabilising forces in Parliament for President Rawlings' administration and a key member of the NDC in the Upper West Region.”

He also disclosed in the said post that he recently visited him.

“It was only recently that, together with other comrades, we visited him at his Wa residence. My condolences to his grieving family, the Wa, and Upper West NDC fraternity.”

—citinewsroom