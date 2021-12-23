Woman granted GHS100,000 bail over stealing

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHS100,000.00 bail with three sureties to a 28-year-old woman for allegedly stealing GHS92,000.00 from the Perfecto Premium Micro-Credit Enterprise, her employer.

The Court presided over by Mr K.K. Obiri-Yeboah also ordered that one of the sureties should be a family member.

Harriet Nyanyo was also charged for forging documents of the financial institution to steal the money.

She has denied forging the documents to steal the amount and is to make her next appearance on January 17, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Martin Acheampong told the Court that Paul Akwa, the complainant is the Managing Director of Perfecto Premium, a licensed and registered micro credit enterprise located at Lapaz in Accra.

He said the accused was an employee of the Micro-Credit and she was employed on June 1, 2020 as a loan officer whose assigned roles were to verify customers' houses, recover loans and assist in the disbursement of loans.

She was also tasked to manage seven loan groups dotted at Labadi, Lapaz and Mallam, adding that Nyanyo, after some few months at her job, she was engaged in financial malfeasance leading to the appropriation of the GHS92,000.00 from the Micro-Credit Enterprise, Police Chief Inspector Acheampong said.

The Court heard that the complainant discovered that the accused person lured people to show interest in loans the enterprise was giving out.

She thereafter processed the approval of the loans for the persons and cashed the monies for herself using their ID cards she collected.

Prosecution said in her attempt to perpetuate her act of stealing from the enterprise, she also engaged in forgery of documents at the office to disburse loans for herself under the guise of the people she lured to show interest in the loans.

Chief Inspector Acheampong said on October 6, 2021 at 1410 hours complainant lodged a complaint with the Lapaz Police which led to her arrest and she was handed over to the police for investigation.

Chief Inspector Acheampong said the accused in her cautioned statement admitted having forged documents and lured clients to claim loans for her.

During investigations, she pleaded with the Police to refund all the money she took, thus, she was released on bail to assist investigation to recoup the stolen money for the enterprise but she failed.

Prosecution said an amount of GhS1,460.00 out of GHS 92,000.00 was retrieved and after further investigation the accused was arraigned.

GNA