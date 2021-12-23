W/R: Naval officer attacked; nearly set on fire by suspected assailants

An officer with the Ghana Navy in the Western Region Okyere Boateng is battling for his life after he was attacked by suspected car snatchers at Bakado near Sekondi on Wednesday night.

Okyere Boateng, who was operating in the night as a Bolt driver to complement his income, was attacked after the suspects stopped him at Ketan for a hail and ride to Chocoloate City, a popular pub in Sekondi.

Narrating his ordeal to Connect FM‘s Paa Kwesi Simpson on Thursday, December 23, Okyere Boateng said he had gone to Nkroful and was returning when he was stopped at VRA by the would-be attackers.

He said they told him one would drop at Bakado.

It was at the point when he stopped for their accomplice to alight when one of them at the backseat poured petrol on him and quickly lit a lighter, ostensibly in an attempt to set him ablaze.

He screamed for help and the assailants took to their heels.

Some helpers bumped into him and rushed him to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital .

Okyere Boateng has since been flown to the 37 Military Hospital, according to our reports, for further medical attention.

—3news.com