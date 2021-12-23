ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Naval officer attacked; nearly set on fire by suspected assailants

Social News W/R: Naval officer attacked; nearly set on fire by suspected assailants
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An officer with the Ghana Navy in the Western Region Okyere Boateng is battling for his life after he was attacked by suspected car snatchers at Bakado near Sekondi on Wednesday night.

Okyere Boateng, who was operating in the night as a Bolt driver to complement his income, was attacked after the suspects stopped him at Ketan for a hail and ride to Chocoloate City, a popular pub in Sekondi.

Narrating his ordeal to Connect FM‘s Paa Kwesi Simpson on Thursday, December 23, Okyere Boateng said he had gone to Nkroful and was returning when he was stopped at VRA by the would-be attackers.

He said they told him one would drop at Bakado.

It was at the point when he stopped for their accomplice to alight when one of them at the backseat poured petrol on him and quickly lit a lighter, ostensibly in an attempt to set him ablaze.

He screamed for help and the assailants took to their heels.

Some helpers bumped into him and rushed him to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital .

Okyere Boateng has since been flown to the 37 Military Hospital, according to our reports, for further medical attention.

—3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Zuarungu Shooting: You've killed an innocent man – Family of alleged robber shot dead at Kpatia
23.12.2021 | Social News
Joewise should have been allowed to vote on E-levy – Moses Foh-Amoaning
23.12.2021 | Social News
Sekondi: Soldier Bolt driver allegedly set on fire by rider
23.12.2021 | Social News
Chief calls for review of sanitation by-laws in Kpone-Katamanso
22.12.2021 | Social News
Yeji: Two robbery, kidnapping suspects shot dead; Police searching for three others
22.12.2021 | Social News
Haphazard dumping of refuse at Kumasi Central Business District worrying—Mayor
22.12.2021 | Social News
Western Regional Minister tasks MMDCEs to complete all abandoned projects
22.12.2021 | Social News
‘I'm not asleep!’ – Henry Quartey roars
22.12.2021 | Social News
CLOSAG threatens nationwide strike on next year January 20
22.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line