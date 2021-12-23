Covid-19: Regulate social activities this Christmas to avoid 4th wave — GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), is asking government to either regulate or restrict social activities during the yuletide to avoid a potentially deadly fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GMA says this should be done as a matter of urgency.

It made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

GMA also asked the Ghana Police Service, all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDA's) as well as the Ghana Tourism Authority to strictly enforce all COVID-19 protocols at all events and celebrations.

“The GMA also calls on the central government, the Ghana Police Service, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA's) as well as the Ghana Tourism Authority to strictly enforce all COVID-19 protocols at all events and celebrations (and bring all offenders to book without fear or favour) to prevent a potentially deadly fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country.”

“As a matter of urgency, social activities such as parties, nightclubs, church services, market activities, funerals, and other mass gatherings of such nature should be regulated or restricted.”

It also added that “Failure to do this may have dire consequences for all of us come the year 2022.”

Meanwhile, it also asked Ghanaians to take advantage of the government's inoculation drive to get vaccinated.

“All Ghanaians should take advantage of the Ghana Health Service and for that matter government's drive to vaccinate all Ghanaians of age 15 years and above.” What is Ghana Health Service doing?

The Ghana Health Service, GHS, also in a bid to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 has revised the existing safety protocols for events during the festive season.

GHS wants event organisers to include health officials in the planning stages of their events.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, explained that this is to ensure that there's strict compliance with the safety protocols.

“The capacity for indoor events must not go beyond 25% of the existing capacity of that facility to ensure social distancing. We all know the indoor area is where the spread is highest.”

“We have also made our teams ready that all those organising events should invite the team to come and assist them in the setting to make sure it is safe, and all other COVID-19 protocols should be observed.”

—citinewsroom