December 27 and 28 declared as public holidays

Headlines December 27 and 28 declared as public holidays
Government has declared Monday, 27 December and Tuesday, 28 December 2021 as statutory public holidays.

This is because 25 December and 26 December 2021, which mark Christmas Day and Boxing Day, respectively and are statutory public holidays, fall on a weekend this year.

In view of the fact that 25 December and 26 December fall on Saturday and Sunday respectively, President Akufo-Addo has, by Executive Instrument (E.I.), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601), declared Monday, 27 December and Tuesday, 28 December 2021, as additional public holidays.

A statement issued by the Minister for the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, on Wednesday, 22 December 2021, said the days should be observed as such throughout the country.

